NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $52.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVCR. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, August 4th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

NVCR opened at $14.82 on Friday. NovoCure has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $120.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $126.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NovoCure by 18.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 280.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,787,000 after buying an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NovoCure by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in NovoCure during the first quarter worth $572,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

