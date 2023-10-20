NU (NYSE:NU) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock.

NU has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. New Street Research cut shares of NU from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.39.

NU Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $8.23 on Monday. NU has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in NU by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in NU during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in NU during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in NU by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 9,895,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669,502 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Further Reading

