Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NUS opened at $19.74 on Monday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $986.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $500.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.43%. Analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.64%.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $57,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,538.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $57,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,538.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $146,360.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,340 shares of company stock valued at $330,303. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,838.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

