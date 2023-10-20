Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 367.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Nucor were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $144.53 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $125.28 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

