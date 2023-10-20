NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Insider Sells $436,125.45 in Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) insider Chris Colbert sold 75,585 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $436,125.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NuScale Power Trading Down 11.5 %

NYSE:SMR opened at $4.46 on Friday. NuScale Power Co. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.95.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 43.96% and a negative net margin of 654.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 80.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

See Also

