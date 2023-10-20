NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th.

NVE Stock Down 17.5 %

NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $67.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $326.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.21. NVE has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $100.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.90.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 59.71% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVE

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of NVE during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVE during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVE by 97.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of NVE by 17,720.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

