NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 1.7% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned approximately 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $37,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,674. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $137.51 and a 1-year high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,798 shares of company stock worth $7,731,819 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.