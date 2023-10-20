Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Sells $304,237.34 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $304,237.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Larissa Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Okta alerts:

On Monday, September 18th, Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06.

Okta Trading Up 0.1 %

Okta stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average is $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Okta from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OKTA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Okta by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.