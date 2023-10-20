Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.
Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend by an average of 38.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $13.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.
Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of ODFL stock opened at $396.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $412.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $250.38 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05.
Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $332.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.29.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. STF Management LP purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 114.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
