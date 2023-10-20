Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.

Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend by an average of 38.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $13.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $396.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $412.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $250.38 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $332.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.29.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. STF Management LP purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 114.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

