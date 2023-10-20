Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

OPOF stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $84.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Old Point Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.