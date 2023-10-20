Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Omega Flex worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the second quarter valued at about $400,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the first quarter worth $201,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Omega Flex by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Omega Flex by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.65% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OFLX stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.98. The company has a market cap of $757.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.52. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.06 and a 12-month high of $128.51.

Omega Flex Announces Dividend

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 19.32%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Flex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Omega Flex

(Free Report)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Articles

