Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI):

10/17/2023 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2023 – Omega Healthcare Investors is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2023 – Omega Healthcare Investors was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Omega Healthcare Investors is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Omega Healthcare Investors is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2023 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/20/2023 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2023 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $28.00 to $33.00.

9/11/2023 – Omega Healthcare Investors is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2023 – Omega Healthcare Investors was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

8/25/2023 – Omega Healthcare Investors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.27. 307,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,540. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.