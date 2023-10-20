ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,342 shares of company stock worth $1,700,146. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.83. 867,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,267,130. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $58.43 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

