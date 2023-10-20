ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Cut to $77.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OGS. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

NYSE OGS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.87. The company had a trading volume of 45,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,722. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.05 and its 200 day moving average is $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $89.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $398.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.88 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ONE Gas by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,519,000 after buying an additional 1,098,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $33,464,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 62.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,002,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,407,000 after buying an additional 383,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at $20,170,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

