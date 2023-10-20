OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Trading Down 6.3%

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $6.96. 79,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 115,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OPAL shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.55 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on OPAL Fuels from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on OPAL Fuels from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.65.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.54.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 10.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPAL. Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 16.7% in the second quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 263,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 37,664 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,741,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 943,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in OPAL Fuels by 51.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 39.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 21,048 shares during the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

