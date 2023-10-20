Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) PT Lowered to $10.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LPRO. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Open Lending stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.83. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 15.83 and a quick ratio of 15.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $38.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 28.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,479,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,540,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,467,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Open Lending by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 17,184,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,980,000 after acquiring an additional 137,563 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,611,000 after acquiring an additional 603,411 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Open Lending by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,297,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,577,000 after buying an additional 1,272,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after acquiring an additional 838,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,182,000 after buying an additional 807,200 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

