Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $33.41 on Monday. Open Text has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Open Text had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Text will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Open Text’s payout ratio is 180.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 70,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Open Text by 82.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Open Text by 12.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

