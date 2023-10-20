Open Text (OTEX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX):

10/17/2023 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/13/2023 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/12/2023 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Open Text is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Open Text Stock Performance

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $33.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $43.25.

Get Open Text Co alerts:

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Open Text had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 180.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 40,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 218.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 826,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after buying an additional 566,598 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,619,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Open Text by 5.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,810,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,689,000 after acquiring an additional 187,154 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Open Text by 26.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.