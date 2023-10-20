Open Text (OTEX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX):
- 10/17/2023 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/16/2023 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/16/2023 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2023 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/12/2023 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2023 – Open Text is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Open Text Stock Performance
NASDAQ OTEX opened at $33.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $43.25.
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Open Text had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.
Open Text Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 40,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 218.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 826,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after buying an additional 566,598 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,619,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Open Text by 5.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,810,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,689,000 after acquiring an additional 187,154 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Open Text by 26.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.
Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.
