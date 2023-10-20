Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Lessened by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,603 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.1% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 17.6% in the second quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Oracle by 54.8% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 24,885 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 40.5% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 463,036 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,143,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $5.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,180,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,995,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.31 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $280.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.61.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

