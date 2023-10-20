Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,794 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 41,626 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $28,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 34.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $327,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 8.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 25.0% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $108.34 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $67.19 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $296.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

