O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

10/18/2023 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $980.00 to $1,030.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2023 – O’Reilly Automotive is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2023 – O’Reilly Automotive was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $930.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $1,000.00.

10/5/2023 – O’Reilly Automotive is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – O’Reilly Automotive was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,040.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $983.00.

9/8/2023 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $990.00 to $1,010.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $8.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $906.89. The company had a trading volume of 56,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,845. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $729.59 and a 1-year high of $975.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $930.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $926.87. The firm has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at $149,176,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

