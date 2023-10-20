Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of SEED stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. Origin Agritech has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49.

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEED. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

