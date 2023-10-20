Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Cut to $104.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OSK. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Oshkosh Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $89.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $106.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In related news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $832,613.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $832,613.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $336,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,025 shares of company stock worth $3,033,452. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $59,227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Oshkosh by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,719,000 after buying an additional 467,476 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 20.5% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,357,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,164,000 after purchasing an additional 400,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,374,000 after buying an additional 272,691 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,267,000 after purchasing an additional 212,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

