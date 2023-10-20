Overstock.com’s (OSTK) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 168.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Overstock.com from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $39.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $16.00. 786,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,060. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $723.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. bought 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,643.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. acquired 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $50,643.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $256,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $90,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 77,252 shares of company stock worth $1,279,209. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,774,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,786,000 after buying an additional 188,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,194,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,123,000 after acquiring an additional 212,866 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 355,142.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,612,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,250,000 after purchasing an additional 24,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 52,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

