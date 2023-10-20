Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OVV

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Ovintiv stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.08. 315,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,166. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ovintiv by 35.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 45.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.