Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 980.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,863 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXLC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 914,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $764.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 19.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

