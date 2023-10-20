PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $105.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PCAR. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.62.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PCAR

PACCAR Stock Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $82.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $58.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 59,341 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 48.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 489,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after purchasing an additional 160,758 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 24.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 857,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,794,000 after purchasing an additional 168,129 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PACCAR

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.