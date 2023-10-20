Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) PT Lowered to $2.25

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PGY. Benchmark reissued an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.35.

PGY stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $879.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 7.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pagaya Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $185.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.45 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGY. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 42,715,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,570,000 after acquiring an additional 713,728 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 2,761,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,156 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,436,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 677,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 62,256 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

