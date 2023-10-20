Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $17.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -568.67, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.69.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $79,910.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 812,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,725,366.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,864,720.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,613.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $79,910.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 812,006 shares in the company, valued at $11,725,366.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,605,443 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,832 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

