Palmer Knight Co Buys 592 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Palmer Knight Co raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 3.1% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:HD opened at $286.72 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.86 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a market cap of $286.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.06.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.07.

Get Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.