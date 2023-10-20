Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s 6th Largest Position

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,115 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,901 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 3.3% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned about 0.09% of Palo Alto Networks worth $71,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $9,066,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,675,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $9,066,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,594,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,675,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded down $9.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,819. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $265.90. The company has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.90, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.78 and a 200-day moving average of $225.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PANW shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

Get Our Latest Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.