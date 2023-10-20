Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $253.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 200.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $265.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $9,066,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,594,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,675,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

