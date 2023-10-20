Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 81.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,204 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $204,728,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,001,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,710,000 after purchasing an additional 652,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $85,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $253.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.90, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.92. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

