Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT Lowered to $11.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.14% from the company’s previous close.

PARA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of PARA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,403,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.68. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 2.6% in the third quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 138,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Paramount Global by 24.3% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 29.6% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 57,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Paramount Global by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

