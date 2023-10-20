Parnassus Investments LLC Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,236,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882,767 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.8% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $794,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.6% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 266,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PG opened at $148.25 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $126.48 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.