Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $16.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTEN. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $758.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,636.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $599,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 340,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,879.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,636.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,632. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.