PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.85. 4,580,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,992,445. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $92.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

