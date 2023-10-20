PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,681,000 after acquiring an additional 962,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,449,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,586,966,000 after acquiring an additional 235,651 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $92.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average of $65.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

