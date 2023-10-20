PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Price Performance
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). As a group, analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PDS Biotechnology
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 High Dividend Stocks To Beat Treasury Yields
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- United Airlines Shares Fall Despite Solid Quarter
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Housing Starts Up, Homebuilders Down as Mortgage Rates Soar
Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.