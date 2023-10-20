Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.99) to GBX 930 ($11.36) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.21) to GBX 1,030 ($12.58) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($14.54) to GBX 1,210 ($14.78) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,050.00.

Shares of PSO stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $12.03.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Pearson by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Pearson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pearson by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Pearson by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

