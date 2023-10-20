PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 26th. Analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $336.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.93 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.80%. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $63.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $43.78 and a 1 year high of $82.92.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $1,144,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,506,873.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $1,144,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,506,873.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $550,012.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,697 shares in the company, valued at $20,314,041.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,962. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 173.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

