Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Penske Automotive Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Penske Automotive Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $15.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

PAG stock opened at $147.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $94.83 and a 12 month high of $180.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.92.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $1,826,821.64. Following the transaction, the president now owns 36,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,387.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total transaction of $490,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,404.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

PAG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.60.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

