Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.
Penske Automotive Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Penske Automotive Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $15.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.
Penske Automotive Group Price Performance
PAG stock opened at $147.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $94.83 and a 12 month high of $180.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Penske Automotive Group news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $1,826,821.64. Following the transaction, the president now owns 36,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,387.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total transaction of $490,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,404.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PAG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.60.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
