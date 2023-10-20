Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.14

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.14 and last traded at $56.33, with a volume of 15263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Perficient from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

Perficient Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $231.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.28 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Perficient by 300.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Perficient by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Perficient by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,159 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Stories

