Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PFGC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $56.06 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $64.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,680 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

