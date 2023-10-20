Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:PEYUF)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0805 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PEYUF opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEYUF. Raymond James raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Desjardins lowered Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.