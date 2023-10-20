Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 2.2% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,171,704,000 after buying an additional 2,516,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,472,433,000 after acquiring an additional 577,201 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.64. 12,311,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,872,064. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $172.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

