Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PFE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,201,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,858,959. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $173.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.