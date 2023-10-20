Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 14.5% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 140,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 110,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,613,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after purchasing an additional 80,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.6 %

PFE traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,791,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,858,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $173.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

