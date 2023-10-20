Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.94.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE PFE opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

