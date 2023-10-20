PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.11. PG&E has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in PG&E by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 335,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 106,910 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in PG&E by 5.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in PG&E in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 91.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 279,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 133,906 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

